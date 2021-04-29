Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 86,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,543,897 shares.The stock last traded at $48.50 and had previously closed at $47.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after purchasing an additional 131,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after buying an additional 858,607 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,240,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

