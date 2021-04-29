Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

NYSE TSLX opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

