SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Down 95.6% in April

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SMCE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,220. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. SMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
SMC Entertainment Company Profile
