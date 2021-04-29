SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Down 95.6% in April

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMCE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,220. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. SMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

SMC Entertainment Company Profile

SMC Entertainment, Inc operates in the recorded music business in the United States. The company is involved in the discovery and development of artists and the related marketing, distribution, and licensing of recorded music produced by artists. It sells its products in physical form to online physical retailers; and in digital form to online digital retailers; and mobile full-track download stores.

