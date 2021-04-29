Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNMRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snam in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Snam stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. 424,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,879. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

