Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. Snap has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $15,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,319,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,359,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,079,591.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.