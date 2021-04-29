Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $236.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,098 shares of company stock worth $280,548,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

