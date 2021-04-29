Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Société BIC stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded Société BIC to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Oceania, and Asia. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, stickers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphic, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, slate tablets, stylus for tablets, crayons, art and craft kits, erasers, temporary tattoo markers, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; correction fluids, pens, and tapes; and gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

