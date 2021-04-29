South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,990. The company has a market capitalization of $414.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.64. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

