Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report sales of $60.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.20 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $243.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $244.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $247.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,911.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSI traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.64. 78,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

