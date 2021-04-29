Southwest Airlines Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.29). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

LUV stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

