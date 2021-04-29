Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.26) and the highest is ($0.05). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 205,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.