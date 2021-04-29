Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.26) and the highest is ($0.05). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 205,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

