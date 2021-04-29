SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Up 4,838.5% in April

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 4,838.5% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SGRP opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.27. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPAR Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

