Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Up 546.4% in April

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a growth of 546.4% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.

Spartan Delta stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

