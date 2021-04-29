SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,985 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,844,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,689,000 after acquiring an additional 367,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,369,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 667,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152,789 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,496,000.

CWB stock opened at $86.85 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $92.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

