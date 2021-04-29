SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF alerts:

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.