Sprague Resources (SRLP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $627.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.13 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, analysts expect Sprague Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Shares of SRLP opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.96. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 242.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.