Sridhar Kosaraju Sells 1,500 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $289,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $197.22 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 2,195.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 19,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

