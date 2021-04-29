Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter.

Shares of Stabilis Solutions stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

