Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Upgraded by Investec to “Buy”

Investec upgraded shares of Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Standard Bank Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,865. Standard Bank Group has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Get Standard Bank Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4508 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.