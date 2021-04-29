Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,702. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $211.43. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.