Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.35. 670,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

