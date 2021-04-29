Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.92.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average of $102.78. Starbucks has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

