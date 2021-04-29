Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 479,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

