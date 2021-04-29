Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.92.

SBUX traded up $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.77. 328,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day moving average is $102.78. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

