State Auto Financial (STFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $374.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.30 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, analysts expect State Auto Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $821.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $27.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

