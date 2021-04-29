State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.