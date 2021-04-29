State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $827.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECHO. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

