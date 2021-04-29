State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 617,005 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 484,927 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 281,785 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

TrueBlue stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.