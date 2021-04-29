State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $598,000 Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spire were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $32,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after purchasing an additional 169,386 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $8,591,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.