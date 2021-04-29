State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $557,000 Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

COLL opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.98 million, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

