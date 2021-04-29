State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,072 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,785,000 after acquiring an additional 425,196 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,574 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

