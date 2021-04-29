State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 290 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 313,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,953,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,076,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

