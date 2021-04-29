State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hanger were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hanger by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

HNGR opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The stock has a market cap of $935.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

