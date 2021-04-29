Stem (OTCMKTS:STMH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Stem (OTCMKTS:STMH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

About Stem

Stem Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operating company. It is involved in manufacture, possession, use, sale, distribution, and branding of cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the laws of the states of Oregon, Nevada, California, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma.

