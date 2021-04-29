Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Shares of SCL stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.85. 56,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,937. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.25. Stepan has a 1 year low of $83.66 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Stepan alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

SCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.