Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,913,277.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,345,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,167,796.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,427,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total transaction of $1,838,496.24.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,491.86.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $1,184,670.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,791,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.56. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

