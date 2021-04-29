Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 13,240 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NEM opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after buying an additional 1,275,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 1,135,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

