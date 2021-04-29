Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Earnings Results

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Steven Madden updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.260-0.280 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.28 EPS.

SHOO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. 14,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,129. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

