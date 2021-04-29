Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

SHOO opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -129.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $42.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

