Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Sells 378 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.01.

AAPL stock opened at $133.58 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

