Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.19 Million Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the quarter. iShares US Financials ETF accounts for 2.2% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $80.31 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.