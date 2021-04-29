Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.77. 185,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,921,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

