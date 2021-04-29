Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Avadel Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,044 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,492% compared to the typical volume of 156 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDL opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $465.97 million, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

