Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.470-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.24 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.47-0.62 EPS.

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 141,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $903.95 million, a PE ratio of -118.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.89 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CL King cut Stoneridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

