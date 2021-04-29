Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,359,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,254 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $223,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 170,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

