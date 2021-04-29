Strs Ohio Has $38.68 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,868 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $38,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $5,592,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.24.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.