Strs Ohio Purchases 61,701 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $29,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.40 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

