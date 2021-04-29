Strs Ohio Sells 188,554 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,554 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $40,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE opened at $178.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

