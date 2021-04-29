Stryker Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $11.40 Per Share (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Stryker in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $11.40 per share for the year.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.96.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $259.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,220.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Stryker by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

