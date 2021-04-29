Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $279.00 Price Target at Cowen

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $255.00 to $279.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.96.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.28. 10,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Stryker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 33.7% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,220.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.